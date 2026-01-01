Oil wells tend to produce less hydrocarbons as they age, which is why oil and gas companies must simultaneously optimize existing well performance and plan for future expansion. “It’s always a race against time and your drilling schedule,” says Jonathan White, technology manager at Devon Energy.

As a result, timely, reliable data is vital to making decisions that impact well production and capital investments. After three attempts with other solutions, Devon Energy turned to the elastic scale, concurrency and performance of Snowflake’s Data Cloud, which serves as the company’s enterprise data warehouse and data lake.

Consolidating data from more than 30 sources — including Devon Energy’s SAP ERP systems — democratized employee access to 95% of the organization’s data. With broader access to analytics, teams now make faster, more informed decisions around everything from rig efficiency to future site selection. Snowflake Secure Data Sharing offered a convenient way to access data from vendors, including S&P Global Commodity Insights and Peloton.

Today, Devon Energy leverages its Data Hub, powered by Snowflake, to support more than 1,000 users and around 9 million queries per month. “The growth in Snowflake usage is really taking off, and analytics is the driver of that,” says Clark Thomas, lead systems analyst at Devon Energy.