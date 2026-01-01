ABB’s technology ecosystem included 40 geographically dispersed ERPs, 100 country-based organizations, 25 different data warehouses, 4,000 applications, 15 SAP Business Warehouse instances and thousands of related software systems. Time-consuming data consolidation led to analytical delays and made it difficult to achieve a cohesive view of ABB’s global operations.

“To get a global set of usable data took us a month of data wrangling, and, by that time, the information was out of date,” says Michael Thorne, global analytics product engineering and delivery manager at ABB. ABB experimented with a Hadoop solution but still struggled to efficiently deliver meaningful insights to analytics users. According to Thorne, “Fifty percent of our team’s capacity was spent managing, maintaining and upgrading software packages on the environment. We spent more money running it than actually building solutions on top of it.”