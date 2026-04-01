At every moment, social media platforms generate vast volumes of unstructured data related to how audiences feel about brands. And brand perception and cultural relevance are shifting in real time across platforms. Influencer content can drive measurable revenue impact, and marketing leaders are expected to link their investments in social directly to sales, product and margin outcomes.

Yet while brands are flooded with social data, most struggle to connect that data to enterprise systems such as sales, marketing and finance. The result is a growing gap between social insight and enterprise action.

The social intelligence gap

Social data is everywhere, but rarely unified. While brands can monitor various elements of sentiment including hashtags, captions, comments and engagement metrics, most social listening tools stop at surface-level text analysis (hashtag or caption). But given that over 60% of brand mentions are in the audio or video itself of a social media post, this becomes a major blind spot for brands.

Snowflake customers such as Viral Nation are leveraging the power of Snowflake Intelligence and the full Snowflake Cortex AI suite to solve these challenges. Viral Nation is a global leader in social media marketing, engineering social performance through proprietary data, AI and cultural intelligence.

Its Social AI platform integrates natively with Snowflake, allowing brands to connect enterprise data with deep creator intelligence and generate insights from a unified foundation. Through the Viral Nation Cortex Knowledge Extension and data sets, Snowflake customers can seamlessly combine internal data with social and influencer intelligence.

Viral Nation’s Social AI performs frame-by-frame video and audio analysis across more than 23 million creator posts, allowing brands to truly keep a pulse on those who are influencing the market. Combined with a brand’s enterprise data in Snowflake, these insights can help link social and influencer marketing to key business outcomes.

Snowflake and Viral Nation: Insights from ADWEEK’s Big Game Live Event

What does it actually take to run live social listening intelligence during the biggest ad moment of the year?

The Super Bowl (commonly referred to as the “Big Game”), a widely watched cultural moment, demands real-time, unified social and enterprise intelligence. Viral Nation and Snowflake demonstrated this capability with live Pulse Checks during the ADWEEK Big Game live event.

During the ADWEEK-hosted live event held alongside the Big Game, Snowflake and Viral Nation conducted independent analysis of 2026 Big Game ads and surrounding social conversation, tracking publicly available social conversations and creator reactions in real time. Leveraging Snowflake Intelligence and Viral Nation’s proprietary data, ADWEEK presenters were able to move beyond surface-level analysis to calculate brands’ cultural relevance (culture quotient scores) and surface deep sentiment analysis and performance metrics. The result was deep data and live analysis, helping translate real-time cultural signals into actionable, enterprise-grade decision intelligence.

Closing the gap: From listening to decision-making

AI-first social intelligence platforms such as Viral Nation help companies take their surface monitoring to deep analysis. With frame-by-frame video and audio analysis, brands can now detect when their brand is mentioned or when their products appear visually in content, even without text or tags. They can even help detect emerging cultural trends (such as designs, slang or unique product use cases) before they show up in dashboards.

When social intelligence is unified with enterprise data, brands can ask questions such as:

How has influencer sentiment trended over the past 30 days, and what is the impact on sales?

What styles, colors and trends are influencers talking about the most, and which of my products should I be promoting to take advantage of this wave?

What are influencers saying about my competitors’ products and how can I best lean in on our own positive sentiment with the upcoming marketing campaign?

This is unique social intelligence grounded in enterprise data.

Comprehensive enterprise knowledge

A unified enterprise intelligence layer helps brands monitor everything from market sentiment and safety to measuring and optimizing what drives performance. User-generated content and trend analysis unlocks insights into how products are actually being used and emerging cultural moments that can influence partnerships and launches.

Meanwhile, the sales, inventory, marketing spend and finance data that help determine marketing efficacy is often spread across legacy systems in an enterprise. This fragmentation slows campaign optimization and makes it difficult to directly tie social activity to revenue impact. And if social sentiment cannot be tied directly to sales impact, campaign performance cannot be analyzed against margin constraints and influencer strategy cannot be optimized based on real revenue data.

Breaking down these internal siloes with powerful data and AI tools help ensure that paid and earned brand mentions are directly tied back to revenue impact. This moves organizations from reactive campaign analysis to proactive performance engineering.

A new model for social intelligence

Advertising and marketing teams face a challenge of resolving the speed and volume of social data with the governance and trust required for enterprise decisions.

That’s where Snowflake Intelligence changes the model.

Instead of treating social listening as a standalone marketing tool, teams can query social and enterprise data together within a unified governed environment. Insights are grounded in enterprise systems, answers are traceable and definitions are consistent, helping teams move faster without losing control.

For organizations like Viral Nation, this is a step change. Social data becomes enterprise-grade decision intelligence that can be shared securely with clients and even delivered through data sharing.

“Snowflake enables us to accomplish three critical workloads for our business and clients: data sharing, data preparation and insights production,” said Nicholas Spiro, Chief Commercial Officer at Viral Nation. “Through Snowflake Data Sharing, we can collaborate on our proprietary social data sets with the data of our customers, such as sales data, to prove ROI on social activations. We then prepare the data so that it is LLM and AI ready, to ensure anyone in our business or our clients are able to extract insights from it. Then, leveraging Snowflake Intelligence, we are able to democratize our data and supercharge our business. The integrated Snowflake ecosystem has transformed how we operate and the efficacy of our social and marketing campaigns.”

Turning social signals into sustained brand impact

Brands now need to treat social data as enterprise-critical, not just a marketing-only data set. Understanding modern brand presence requires analyzing video, audio and creator ecosystems — sources that hold more intelligence than hashtags alone. And social listening must connect directly to revenue and margin decisions to matter at the executive level.

The competitive advantage lies in activating unified intelligence securely, consistently and at speed. Snowflake Intelligence makes that possible.

When social intelligence is unified with enterprise data, fleeting online moments — from everyday conversations to the chatter around cultural juggernauts like the Big Game — become measurable business drivers. Snowflake Intelligence turns fragmented signals into governed, enterprise-wide insight, enabling advertising and media leaders to translate cultural relevance into sustained growth.

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