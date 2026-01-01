Data Trends 2026:
Advertising, Media and
Entertainment
How composability, AI governance and autonomous workflows are transforming the industry
Navigate the shift to agentic AI, composable data architectures and governance-first automation across advertising, media and entertainment.
A structural transformation is reshaping how the industry operates. As AI systems move from experimentation into operational workflows, organizations are rethinking how decisions are made, how data is connected and how control is maintained across increasingly automated ecosystems. Fragmented processes are consolidating, composability is replacing rigid stacks and governance is becoming contractual.
Download this ebook to discover:
How fragmented workflows are consolidating into coordinated, system-to-system execution
Why composability has become the default operating model for modern media businesses
How agentic AI is redefining control across buying, selling, rights management and measurement
Why unified, governed data foundations are critical to scaling AI responsibly
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