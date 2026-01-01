Navigate the shift to agentic AI, composable data architectures and governance-first automation across advertising, media and entertainment.

A structural transformation is reshaping how the industry operates. As AI systems move from experimentation into operational workflows, organizations are rethinking how decisions are made, how data is connected and how control is maintained across increasingly automated ecosystems. Fragmented processes are consolidating, composability is replacing rigid stacks and governance is becoming contractual.

Download this ebook to discover: