Snowflake Ventures Invests in Uniphore to Accelerate Agentic AI for the Enterprise

According to Futurum Research, agentic AI is expected to drive up to $6 trillion in economic value by 2028, accelerating the adoption of AI to automate complex enterprise workflows across every business function. This next wave of innovation moves well beyond chatbots and copilots — enterprises are now looking for intelligent agents that can independently plan and execute tasks, orchestrate decisions and deliver measurable business outcomes.

That’s why we’re excited to announce our investment in Uniphore. Uniphore is a business AI company that unifies agents, models, knowledge and data, empowering business users to easily deploy AI agents, train domain-specific intelligence and deliver measurable outcomes, while enabling CIOs to scale AI securely and with full governance. This aligns with Snowflake’s mission to bring governed, secure AI to where data lives and works.

Our investment in Uniphore will help enterprises that leverage Snowflake to deploy both the Uniphore Business AI Cloud, its agentic AI platform, and the Uniphore Business AI Suite, a portfolio of applications spanning customer service, sales, marketing and recruiting. Uniphore is also embarking on a broader initiative to leverage its composable architecture to support the Snowflake AI Data Cloud natively — bringing agentic AI capabilities closer to the data sources that matter most. This means faster deployment, simplified integration and stronger data governance for our mutual customers.

This also opens the door for:

Snowflake Native Apps from Uniphore : These apps, which will be made available via Snowflake Marketplace, will span use cases such as call center optimization, recruiting automation and sales enablement — each designed to run natively within Snowflake’s secure, governed framework.

An integration with Snowflake Cortex AI : This will enable Uniphore to connect with Snowflake’s fully managed AI service and offer secure access to leading LLMs — such as those from Anthropic, Meta, Mistral and OpenAI — directly within the Snowflake environment.

Integration of Cortex Agents: Uniphore complements its own agentic framework with Snowflake native execution on in-platform data. This gives enterprises an efficient and secure way to activate AI on data already in Snowflake.

Together, this gives enterprises the flexibility to choose the right agentic tools for the right use case — without sacrificing security, speed or scalability.

Snowflake Ventures is thrilled to make an investment in Uniphore to help accelerate adoption of agentic AI applications within the enterprise securely and at scale. This investment, and Uniphore’s adoption of Snowflake as its underlying data infrastructure, will drive expansion of agentic AI offerings to more than 12,000 customers that rely on Snowflake already and bring the power of Snowflake to the almost 2,000 customers already using Uniphore today.