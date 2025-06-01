At Snowflake, we believe that AI agents are essential to the enterprise workforce. The technology’s unique ability to autonomously perform complex tasks with minimal oversight represents a significant innovation and opportunity for enterprises across industries. And we’re not alone – Gartner® believes that, “by 2028, 33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI, up from less than 1% in 2024, enabling 15% of day-to-day work decisions to be made autonomously.”

For AI agents to work at scale, they need accurate context, secure access to enterprise data and unified governance to manage that access, similar to existing controls for teams. That’s why we are investing in our partner Sema4.ai, an enterprise AI agent company focused on transforming how knowledge workers collaborate with AI to accelerate enterprise decision making.

Sema4 integrates with Snowflake Cortex AI and enables customers to take action on enterprise applications, connect to non-Snowflake data sources, and orchestrate Cortex AI services like Cortex Search, Cortex Analyst, Document AI, and more.

With this investment and partnership, Sema4.ai Team Edition is now available as a Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace. Users can deploy Team Edition in their Snowflake environment, leveraging Snowflake’s security and governance, and removing the need for a separate procurement process. With just one click, Team Edition allows users to automate forecasting, insight extraction, and data workflows using their own enterprise context and secure data.

At a time when 59% of executives cite data governance, security, and privacy as the top challenge to deploying AI at scale, Snowflake and Sema4 customers will gain easier and faster access to Sema4’s agentic AI for tasks like supply chain automation, invoice reconciliation, regulatory compliance, and more, all from within their own Snowflake account.

Together, Snowflake and Sema4 are pushing the boundaries of what's possible with data and AI, increasing efficiencies and creating new opportunities for innovation and growth.

Snowflake customers interested in trying the Sema4.ai Team Edition can get started today.

