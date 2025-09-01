Penguin Ai Accelerates Agentic AI for Healthcare with Snowflake Ventures Investment

Across every industry, organizations are adopting AI to drive new efficiencies and improve decision-making. The healthcare industry is complex and highly regulated. Compliance with regulatory statutes is mandatory, given the myriad rules around protected health information (PHI). The first step on the AI journey is building a robust data foundation, governance and security framework. Solving this challenge requires a new approach that can navigate these intricacies and unlock true efficiency.

The healthcare industry also expects an outcomes-driven approach to AI. That’s why we are thrilled to announce that Snowflake Ventures is investing in industry-AI disruptors like Penguin Ai to deliver innovations purpose-built for healthcare.

Penguin Ai has built a full-service, enterprise-grade AI platform to empower healthcare organizations to embrace AI with confidence and drive measurable outcomes across both the payer and provider ecosystem.

Founded in 2024 by the former chief data officer at Kaiser Permanente, United Healthcare and Optum, Penguin Ai delivers powerful, compliant AI solutions that reimagine complex healthcare workflows. The platform offers pre-trained AI models and sophisticated AI-based Digital Workers and Agents that automate high-cost, high-volume and data-intensive tasks. These include critical back-office processes like: prior authorization, medical coding, and HCC risk coding.

With this investment, Penguin Ai will bring its agentic AI solutions to the Snowflake Marketplace through a series of Snowflake Native Apps, empowering our customers to deploy fine-tuned healthcare LLMs and AI agents. This integration keeps sensitive data within the customer's own Snowflake account and is designed to accelerate key industry workflows:

For payers: Streamline prior authorization, optimize claims processing, enhance HCC coding and risk analysis, appeals and grievances management, and payment integrity.

For providers: Automate medical coding, modernize document management and fax processing, streamline denials and appeals management, and accounts receivable (A/R) recovery.

For revenue cycle management: Enhance claims processing, enable AI-assisted billing and revenue capture, and automate denials and appeals.

At Snowflake, our mission is to help every enterprise achieve its full potential through data and AI. This investment brings Penguin Ai’s specialized applications into the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, giving our healthcare customers a powerful new way to accelerate their AI journey.

Get ready for Penguin Ai's Snowflake Native App, launching soon on Snowflake Marketplace.