Historically, only a few AI experts within an organization could develop insights using machine learning (ML) and predictive analytics. Yet in this new wave of AI, democratizing ML to more data teams is crucial—and for Snowflake SQL users, it’s now a reality.

With the general availability of ML-based forecasting and anomaly detection functions in Snowflake Cortex, data analysts and other SQL users can now build more accurate forecasts and identify outliers for their time-series data in Snowflake—all without needing to learn Python, have expertise in ML algorithms or stand up or manage infrastructure. These new functions are already delivering value to organizations worldwide, including large U.S. grocery retailer and wholesaler SpartanNash, which manages over 180 stores and 25 centers, and Laybuy, a rapidly growing buy-now, pay-later service based in New Zealand.

Read more to dive deeper into how these functions work, how customers are using them today, and what’s new and improved with this GA launch.