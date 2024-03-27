Today, enterprises are focused on enhancing decision-making with the power of AI and machine learning (ML). But the complexity of ML models and data science techniques often leaves behind organizations without data scientists or with limited data science resources. And for those organizations with strong data analyst resources, complex ML models and frameworks may seem overwhelming, potentially preventing them from driving faster, higher-quality insights.

That’s why Snowflake Cortex ML Functions were developed: to abstract away the complexity of ML frameworks and algorithms, automate much of the data science process, and democratize ML for everyone.

These functions make activities such as data quality monitoring through anomaly detection, or retail sales forecasting through time series forecasting, faster, easier and more robust — especially for data analysts, data engineers, and citizen data scientists.

As a continuation of this suite of functions, Snowflake Cortex ML Classification is now in public preview. It enables data analysts to categorize data into predefined classes or labels, and both binary classification (two classes) and multi-class classification (more than two classes) are supported. All of this can be done with a simple SQL command, for use cases such as lead scoring or churn prediction.