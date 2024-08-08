Without the native support for RANGE-based window frames, customers typically use workarounds, such as performing an aggregate function with a range join or preprocessing their data to be uniformly distributed to align with row-based window frames. These workarounds are often less efficient and can become tedious to maintain.

The new functionality we offer is easy to use and complies with the SQL standard. It applies partition-aware sorting; efficiently computes the variable-sized window and corresponding output for each row; and spills to local/remote storage, as needed, when certain windows are huge.

To illustrate performance gains from using RANGE-based window frames, we used sample data sets with uniformly distributed time series and 22 million rows, which were divided into 5K partitions. The RANGE-based window frame turned out to be 6x faster than the “aggregate + range join” workaround. On scaling the data size by 10 times to 220 million rows, the RANGE-based window is 9x faster than the workaround. In summary, RANGE-based window frames provide a simple and efficient way for computing rolling statistics in real-world time-series use cases that usually contain data gaps.