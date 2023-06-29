Data analysts have a tough job. To keep pace with the explosive growth of data in their organization, they must balance the work required to derive accurate insights with the need to make fast decisions.

As they seek to understand and explain anomalies quickly, it takes valuable time and effort to dive deep into their data. And existing tools for common analysis, meant to make their lives easier, aren't always able to keep up with the volume of data they face daily. Analysts struggle to manage all of this while making sure the data they use in advanced analysis is securely processed.

Machine learning (ML) algorithms can solve some of these challenges. However, programming and data science knowledge gaps and complex compute infrastructure prevent analysts from adopting ML.

At Snowflake, we believe analysts can take advantage of the benefits of ML – if we are able to abstract away some of the complexity of ML frameworks.

That’s why at Summit 2023, we announced several ML-Powered Functions in Public Preview: These familiar SQL functions use ML to help analysts make higher quality decisions, faster. We’ll walk you through exactly how these ML-Powered Functions do so in this blog.