Machine Learning for Your Sales Pipeline Forecasting

The next stage is to build the model, which starts with thinking through the granularity and time horizon you need to forecast. You’ll need to determine if your forecast should go as deep as an individual seller, how to aggregate your company’s product lines, and how far into the future you need to forecast.

The goal is to build the right model for your organization’s needs. Our suggestion is to take a bottom-up approach to forecasting. For most organizations, this will likely require one model focused on predicting the timing of existing pipeline and a second model to handle pipeline generation. While a time series approach may be useful to get a quick baseline of performance, the volatility in the sales cycle can often make this class of models unreliable. The model for existing pipeline will generally be trained at the “opportunity” level while the pipeline generation model can be trained at the level of “sales representative”.

The objective of an opportunity-level model is to determine the most likely future quarter when an opportunity will close. The representative-level model forecasts the number and size of opportunities by each sales rep in each region and the distribution of close dates.

Used together, these two models enable you to forecast where you will land from a bookings perspective in the current quarter, where you’ll start the next quarter, where you’ll land in the next quarter, and so on. In addition, you can see by sales region how much revenue will be booked and how much will be open at the start of a future quarter.

This methodology is helpful for two reasons:

1. Timing of individual sales deals can often make a significant impact on a forecast, which can be accounted for with this model.

2. It enables the inclusion of features that can provide context to individual open deals, which can’t be done through time-series modeling.

Behind this bottom-up ML model is a set of binary classification models, which are trained against multiple target variables. Using the same training data, you can have the model learn the probability that a particular opportunity will close in the current quarter, remain open at the start of next quarter, will close next quarter, and so on. You can then use this probability to calculate the expected value of closed pipeline or open pipeline in each of those periods.

With historical data enhanced with features relevant to the modeling problem, you can set up training data to forecast across a range of time horizons. Oftentimes, Marketing will want to know how much pipeline you will start the quarter with, while Sales wants to know how much pipeline they will close in the quarter.

You’ll need to do some research to determine the most representative time period to use when training your model. For many B2B companies, there is a strong seasonality with the fourth quarter having the largest volume of deals won as sales teams are often incentivized to close their deals before the end of the fiscal year. When you are in the fourth quarter, you should use a snapshot from last year as your training data so you can best capture this reality. That said, every business is unique and you should evaluate the performance with various different time periods in your training data so you can build a reliable model.

The beauty of an ML model is that it learns the characteristics of deals that are likely to remain in forecast versus deals that are likely to be pushed or closed. As a result, the model becomes even more precise in its predictions over time.