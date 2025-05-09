In today's complex enterprise environments, managing data security is a daunting challenge. Organizations are grappling with a growing number of data stores, data sharing, increasing use of data for AI and increasingly sophisticated threats. This complexity necessitates a shift toward automated, AI-driven solutions that simplify security governance and accelerate threat detection.

To further help our customers address this critical need, Snowflake Ventures is making an investment in Theom, an AI-powered data governance and security platform designed to automate and scale data security governance across multiple data stores.

Theom‘s foundational governance and security classification functions are currently available as a SaaS and also as a Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace, serving to assist in the classification of structured and semistructured data residing within Snowflake. Theom’s full data governance and security platform runs on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud and can now be deployed directly within customers’ Snowflake accounts, arming organizations with the ability to centralize all of their security metadata, enhancing their analytics capabilities and strengthening their overall security posture. This integration eliminates the need for complex data movement, allowing for seamless analysis of security data alongside other critical business data.

Theom also helps our customers reduce the time and manual effort required to identify and respond to security incidents, by using AI to automate the detection, prevention and remediation of threats. This automation enables customers to identify active breaches in near real time, improving security while freeing up time for security teams to focus on more proactive work.

With this deeper partnership, Theom will also build native integrations with Snowflake primitives and governance features such as auto-classification, data quality monitoring, object tags and masking policies. This will provide joint customers with a more seamless and consistent way to apply and implement their data governance policies.

An additional benefit of the closer partnership with Theom is the ability for our customers to optionally centralize their security metadata within Snowflake. This unified view enables customers to perform more advanced analytics, gaining deeper insights into their security posture. Furthermore, by running Theom's solution directly in their Snowflake environment, customers simplify their architecture and maintain control over their data.

Theom is already seeing strong traction in the market, particularly within the demanding enterprise environments of the financial sector. This demonstrates the platform's ability to scale and address the critical security needs of organizations with the most stringent requirements.

This promising traction is a key reason for our investment in Theom. The team’s innovative approach to automating data security governance aligns with our commitment to providing customers with powerful yet simplified solutions to protect their most valuable data. This partnership represents a significant step forward in automating data security, further empowering Snowflake customers to navigate the complexities of modern data environments with confidence.

To learn more about how Theom and Snowflake are leveraging AI to simplify security governance and accelerate threat detection, be sure to register for Snowflake Summit 2025 in San Francisco, June 2-5, 2025, and visit Theom’s booth (#1510).