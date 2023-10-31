Then you have the realm of cloud security, which has emerged as the new game in town, promising greater challenges and, at the same time, opportunities. Compared to relatively straightforward threats of the past, such as the Slammer worm, today's security professionals are confronted with multi-dimensional attacks against cloud infrastructure and the administrators who oversee it. The enormity of security data volume further complicates matters, with reports suggesting that cloud infrastructures are up to 10 times chattier than their on-premise counterparts.