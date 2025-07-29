Hightouch and Snowflake Boost AI-Powered Marketing Data Stack with Snowflake Ventures Investment

Marketing teams are increasingly leveraging AI to deliver differentiated and personalized experiences, and it's clear this is where the competitive advantage now lies. In fact, nearly 75% of marketers already feel AI gives them an edge, and more than 85% plan to significantly increase their AI adoption in the next two to three years. To achieve and scale high-ROI campaigns, marketing and data teams need better ways to collaborate to unlock and activate strategic insights from their data.

This critical need makes our latest Snowflake Ventures investment in Hightouch, alongside Capital One Ventures, all the more essential. Hightouch is a data and AI platform for marketers that empower enterprises to activate their customer data directly from Snowflake to over 200 destinations, including critical marketing and advertising platforms.

We recently recognized Hightouch’s achievements within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud ecosystem by naming it our 2025 Marketers & Advertisers Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year. Hightouch earned this recognition for helping our joint customers personalize experiences, drive measurable ROI across marketing and advertising channels and activate data at scale.

Powering new AI marketing innovations

The combined power of Snowflake and Hightouch delivers a secure, governed data stack for AI-driven marketing. This investment sets the stage for joint development of solutions that will change how marketers operate, including new AI-driven capabilities like Hightouch AI Decisioning - an agentic AI product for lifecycle marketing that runs natively via Snowflake Cortex AI.

These new capabilities, along with support for Snowflake Horizon Catalog — a fully integrated solution for role-based access controls — will make it easier for Hightouch customers to fully adopt Snowflake as their AI Data Cloud. This provides frictionless access to native security, governance and advanced AI features not available on other data platforms. This will also simplify the adoption of Hightouch for Snowflake customers, enabling them to easily leverage its AI-powered marketing solutions to drive personalization at scale.

Real-world impact with AI

Hundreds of customers are already using Hightouch as their Composable CDP and AI marketing solution with Snowflake as the single source of truth for all customer, marketing and enterprise data, including:

WHOOP: The marketing team at WHOOP uses Hightouch and Snowflake Cortex AI to maximize customer lifetime value through AI-powered personalization. This enables them to break free from the constraints of rule-based marketing and take personalization efforts beyond human scale, using AI to autonomously experiment and optimize every customer interaction.

Warner Music Group (WMG) : WMG’s music publishing company, Warner Chappell Music, has more than 1 million copyrights in its catalog. By building a consumer intelligence platform with Snowflake and Hightouch, WMG now leverages data to “super-serve” fans, artists and brands. This has helped them increase efficiency with streamlined audience creation and syndication, as well as accelerate data-driven collaboration and innovation.



Accor: The global hospitality group implemented a Composable Customer Data Platform (CDP) using Snowflake and Hightouch to improve customer segmentation and personalized marketing. This system reduced campaign preparation time from three weeks to two days, enhanced data-driven marketing for more effective targeting and optimized budgets, and laid the groundwork for future AI integration for deeper customer insights.

What's next for Hightouch and Snowflake

The future of AI-driven marketing with Hightouch and Snowflake is incredibly exciting. We envision AI decisioning rapidly evolving to train on all data types — structured and unstructured — accessed directly within Snowflake, fundamentally transforming creative strategies. Expect to see dedicated, industry-specific solutions emerge across retail, financial services, healthcare/life sciences and media and entertainment, bringing bespoke AI power to every sector.

Learn how leading marketers across industries are using the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to unify their customer, marketing and enterprise data.