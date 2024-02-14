Generative AI’s (gen AI) capabilities seemed startlingly novel a year ago, when ChatGPT’s release led to an explosion of public usage and, simultaneously, intense debate about its potential societal and business impacts. That period of initial amazement and suspicion has given way to business urgency, as companies scramble to adopt gen AI in ways that leverage its potential for maximizing workforce productivity and profitability.

However, intentions to implement differentiated gen AI solutions can quickly lead to roadblocks when a few core realities come into view:

Where do we get the talent?

How do we wrap our heads around the scope of possibility?

How do we build trust in AI?

I’ve spent over 20 years helping large corporations gain significant market footholds by optimizing data, analytics and AI – and have seen firsthand how a holistic data strategy is foundational to avoiding wasted resource investment and achieving success in a new competitive landscape. Of course, it’s easier to understand the value of a modern data infrastructure than it is to build one, including adapting your workforce accordingly, avoiding common pitfalls and retaining customer trust throughout the process.

Here are four questions firms must first grapple with to help ensure generative AI solutions boost their success instead of risking their reputation and standing.