3 Questions Marketers Should Ask When Evaluating AI Solutions

AI. It’s on everyone’s mind—and marketers are no exception. You’ve likely heard about it from co-workers, vendors and peers, and if you had a nickel for every AI mention you heard … well, you get the point. With the release of ChatGPT late last year, OpenAI supercharged the conversation around large language models (LLMs), marking 2023 as “the year of AI.” As of February 2023, three months after launch, ChatGPT is estimated to have surpassed 1 billion page views and over 100 million users. You’ve probably used ChatGPT yourself out of curiosity if nothing else. Or as a marketer, you may have considerable knowledge about its marketing applications. Ultimately, though, a lot of it still feels pretty fuzzy and buzzy, and the countless martech solutions that highlight the latest and greatest Generative AI (GenAI) and LLM capabilities, still lack broad adoption. That said, in some cases there is early tangible value being offered by the marketing ecosystem. All of these solutions have a common denominator with today’s modern organizations: a robust, transparent and scalable data strategy, and the prerequisite to AI is the heartbeat of modern marketing: customer data. The protection of the brand’s customer data is paramount - customer data privacy, compliance, and governance should be the bedrock of a brand’s modern martech stack. Regulations like GDPR and CPRA are becoming more common across the globe. A data breach, or even not complying with Data Subject Requests (DSRs), can heavily damage the brand, destroy customer loyalty and may result in significant fines. As marketers grapple with the clutter of information about GenAI and LLMs, how can they be equipped to identify which marketing vendors are truly prioritizing the security of their data? To help you navigate this increasingly busy space, we’ve outlined three questions, as well as recommendations for how to probe each question, that can help marketers evaluate AI solutions, and decipher how customer data is collected and used to power AI offerings.