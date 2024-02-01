It’s not hyperbole to say that generative AI (gen AI) is radically transforming the advertising, media and entertainment industry. There has been widespread excitement about the potential of gen AI to open brand-new creative opportunities and unlock unprecedented efficiencies. At the same time, there has been understandable concern about issues such as inherent bias, deep fakes and the impact of gen AI on jobs. What’s not up for debate is that gen AI is here to stay, and the more prepared companies are for it, the better they’ll be able to leverage the benefits and mitigate the risks.

To learn more about the impact AI and other developments are expected to have on advertising, media and entertainment this year, read the new report, Advertising, Media and Entertainment Data + AI Predictions 2024, for full insights from Snowflake industry and technology experts.

Here’s a quick look at their top four industry predictions for 2024: