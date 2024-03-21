Predicting the Generative AI Revolution Requires Learning From Our Past

Let’s take a look at a macro-framework for how technology creates revolutions and then apply it to gen AI.

Here is the basic formula:

Infrastructure + Products = Revolution in X

A revolutionary innovation requires infrastructure that makes the underlying technology readily available. Products align the innovation to answer specific value requirements or use cases. These two aspects democratize the usage and make an innovation cost efficient enough to create a revolution. Another way to describe the equation is that it takes an ecosystem of specialized products on top of an expansive infrastructure for an innovation to change the world.

This is easier to see with examples from history. Here are two previous technology revolutions viewed through this framing:

Electricity

[electric grid] + [electric consumer products] = better form of energy transfer (vs. coal or wood)

The electric grid plus electricity-based products such as lights or computers allowed for an innovative way to transfer energy to transform the world.

Internet

[telco networks] + [software and hardware] = better form of data transfer (vs. paper or fax)

A digital telecommunications network plus data-leveraging products allowed for an innovative way to transfer data to change the world. (In this case, the early infrastructure leveraged existing telco networks.)

This basic model can be applied to a number of revolutionary technologies such as the combustion engine, currency, the printing press and more.

So what would AI/ML look like in this model?

Infrastructure = data

Products = algorithms

If data is the infrastructure in our equation and algorithms the product, what then is the X factor? I think X in this equation would be a better form of functions (those that are more complex and accurate), which can be thought of as probabilistic models of reality. This isn’t something new — we’ve already modeled economies, financial trends, businesses, even golf. Physics is a mathematical model of reality. But what happens when we can do this easily and accurately with small sets of data? What happens when everyone can do this without taking graduate-level statistics and modeling? In a generation or less, dieticians could model ideal healthful diets for patients and society could model optimized learning pathways for students. On top of that, they’d be able to share individual functions and outcomes for an incredible network effect.

This algorithmic thinking, at scale and across society, will launch a revolution. Where do we use humans today to essentially perform a set of complex functions? Examples of work likely to be redefined and augmented by AI include the collecting of medical diagnostics, financial advising, and more. Now think about a society in which those functions are easy to create, customize and share.

There is much to unpack when we frame the AI revolution in this way, but I’ll say this: I spend a lot of time working with governments and helping them adjust their perspective to see that data is infrastructure, on top of the traditional concept of infrastructure (cloud). We strategize together on the second- and third-order implications of this perspective, such as how this data infrastructure needs to be architected not just for the products we know about today, but also for those yet to be imagined. Crawl, walk, run.