Cloud Migration Can Take Different Paths: Map The Right Journey For You

For years I’d been of the mind that the move to a new architecture shouldn’t be a “big bang.” Several years ago the Chief Data Officer of an outdoor clothing company told me that they had designed a new data architecture, but it wouldn’t go live until the data lake was fully populated. They wanted to get it right, and didn’t want the platform used until it was ready. It had already been several years.

Another CDO recounted how they had taken a more grassroots, phased approach. Rather than telling the business it was building a common framework (and making the business wait for it), the team worked closely with each of the business units to deliver needed insights but did so in a way that would fit together with a common back-end infrastructure and visualization tools. Over time, the team created a new “enterprise information store” with common dashboarding capabilities shared across all brands. The big reveal was a surprise for business stakeholders, but not a “big bang” from a migration perspective. No one had waited years for the insights needed. Value was delivered throughout the incremental approach. I was sold, becoming a true incrementalist … until recently.

Last month I participated in the Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour event in Toronto. It was a fabulous event with compelling presentations and even more captivating side conversations. During a break, I found myself with data leaders from a Canadian retailer and an insurance provider, and the topic turned to migration strategies. Yep.

I then shared a discussion I’d recently had with another customer who was struggling. They were slogging through a migration to their desired destination architecture, and planning for a big bang. It reminded me of the clothing company. Heads nodded. However, when I brought up the alternative, incremental approach, one of my breakmates pushed back. In her experience, the best practice was a big bang. Just do it, and do it quickly. In their case, the migration strategy was a wholesale “lift and shift.” No immediate re-architecture, just a move to the new infrastructure. Her organization was coming from a legacy, on-premises platform that was insufficient to meet their current needs and expensive to maintain. The big bang “lift and shift” meant they didn’t have to keep two systems running simultaneously. And, saying goodbye and good riddance to the old system was a priority.

Yet, the story wasn’t over. Although moved to the new platform, not all the existing reports and dashboards delivered value. Herein lies the challenge with a “lift and shift.” You end up dragging around some extra baggage.

What was the solution? For my breakmate, it was turning it all off. Yes, that’s right. All 80,000 migrated reports and dashboards were shut down. And, yes, as you can imagine there was an outcry, but not as loud as one might have expected. Not all reports had a loyal following. Only about 3,000 were turned back on. All’s well that ends well. And, fortunately, this particular Canadian data leader has nerves of steel.