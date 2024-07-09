Data Strategies Map a Journey From Origin To Destination

In recent strategy workshops with customers, we’ve focused on assessing four areas: data access, analytics and AI capabilities, organizational structure, and culture and communication.

As we all know there is no AI strategy without a data strategy, so we start with the data. To better understand a customer’s current data reality we ask a series of questions:

Do you have access to all of your internal data? Have you unlocked data from existing applications, systems or business unit silos? Have you transformed your unstructured data into structured, usable data?

Are you currently sharing data with partners and/or customers?

Are you currently sourcing external data from data providers or via a marketplace?

Are you sure your data is protected and its use is compliant with regulations?

With the explosion of interest and adoption of AI, the ability to access and govern wide and diverse sources of data is even more imperative. Data diversity mitigates the risk of hallucination and bias.

However, how the data foundation has been built and maintained depends on more than the data or the technology itself. Another series of questions digs into the people, process and organizational elements of the current reality: