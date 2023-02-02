When you move into a new home or condo, you don’t grab the dusty boxes in your garage and dump them in the corner of your new place without knowing what goes where. Instead, you take stock of what items you currently have, decide where they belong, or whether they’re worth moving at all. (Maybe it’s time for a garage sale?)

Just as you wouldn’t fill your shiny, new home with clutter you no longer use, you shouldn’t migrate data that’s outdated or not delivering business value to the cloud.

A data catalog empowers you to inventory your on-premises data and see what you’re working with. You can make sense out of everything in your legacy, on-premises systems and set your organization up for post-migration success.

If you adopt a cloud-native data catalog during your migration to Snowflake’s Data Cloud, you’re better able to accelerate, govern, and optimize your migration, improving the process from a basic “lift and shift” into a “lift, upgrade, and shift”—an opportunity to catalog, organize, prioritize, and optimize your data.

A successful post-migration world means that Snowflake’s Data Cloud will consist of data that provides business value. The migration plan defined through the data catalog provides the reason why the data should be in the cloud. Furthermore, by prioritizing you can migrate data in an iterative manner, thus enabling data teams to start using data quickly instead of waiting for a long “boil the ocean” migration process. Finally, you are guaranteeing that the expenses are justified.