If, on the other hand, you have a packaged application to connect, you can do that just as easily. For example, you can connect to Java based applications like Oracle SQL Developer Data Modeler (SDDM), which can be used to reverse engineer the design of whatever tables and views you have been granted access to in Snowflake. For further details on setting up SDDM to talk to Snowflake, see this detailed blog. (NB: The specifics for configuring each tool will vary but this blog will give you an example of what to look for)

Continue to keep an eye on this blog site, our Snowflake Twitter feed (@SnowflakeDB), (@kentgraziano), and (@cloudsommelier) for more Top 10 Cool Things About Snowflake as well as all the other happenings and news at Snowflake Computing.

Kent Graziano and Saqib Mustafa