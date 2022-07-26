PLEASE NOTE: This post was originally published in July 2018. It has been updated to reflect currently available products, features, and functionality.

This blog post is part 2 in our 2-part series on how to easily query XML with Snowflake SQL. Picking up where we left off with Part 1, once you have the XML data loaded, you can query the data in a fully relational manner, expressing queries with robust ANSI SQL. You can then easily issue SQL queries to gain insight into the data without transforming or pre-processing the XML.

This post outlines a few sample queries to easily analyze the data using the various XML functions and the semi-structured data querying feature called LATERAL FLATTEN. Powerful LATERAL FLATTEN capabilities enable you to access the inherent hierarchical structures within the XML data.