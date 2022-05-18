What You Need to Know About Scripting in SQL with Snowflake

Within a Snowflake Scripting block, you can raise an exception if an error occurs, and that exception will prevent the next lines of code from executing. You can also handle exceptions that occur in your Snowflake Scripting code.

When an exception is raised, Snowflake Scripting attempts to find a handler. An exception handler can contain its own exception handler in case an exception occurs while handling another exception.

Visit Snowflake documentation to learn more about Snowflake Scripting, and check out some sample SQL scripts on Medium to get you started.

BONUS: Rajiv Gupta, a Snowflake data superhero, also has a series on Medium that includes more on branching constructs, loops, cursor results, and exception handling.