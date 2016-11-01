Using the Snowflake Information Schema

There are 18 views in the Information Schema that you can query directly. You can see the full list in the documentation here.

It is important to note that, for every database in Snowflake, there is a separate Information Schema so that queries only return data about your current database. Additionally, when writing the SQL, the view names in the Info Schema must be fully-qualified, particularly with 'information_schema' as you will see in the examples.

For ease of reference I have reverse engineered the schema of the Information Schema into a data model diagram and added in the appropriate PKs and FKs. You can use this diagram as a guide when writing SQL against the schema. (Download a PDF with descriptions here)