With this two-part blog, we review how to load XML data into Snowflake and query with ANSI-standard SQL. Doing so will enable you to have full relational database capabilities for XML, despite it being a document store, non-relational, data format.

And if you're asking yourself: "XML, is it still being used?" Rest assured, the answer is a resounding, "Yes!" Even though JSON has overtaken XML as the preferred light-weight, easy-to-understand data exchange file format of choice, XML remains very well entrenched in corporate IT. For example, XML has many use cases from desktop office applications to SOA-based enterprise applications to a variety of APIs and industry-level data-exchange protocol standards. In regard to industry standards specifically, there's HL7 for the healthcare industry, there's FpML for financial services, and OTA for travel. All indications are XML will continue to thrive and evolve.

Given the prevalence of XML, you'll want a data warehouse that makes it easy to query XML to ask questions of the data and to produce insights.

Other approaches require you to first transform XML before loading into a SQL database. This can add complexity or delays since you must use a separate tool to transform the XML data. Otherwise, you'll have to custom-write the transformation scripts yourself. With Snowflake, you can ingest XML direct into the solution. No pre-transformation required. Thanks to Snowflake's patented VARIANT data type, XML data can be stored as its own columnar database table or inserted into an existing table in Snowflake.

The following steps describe how.