Snowflake Achieves Prestigious ISO/IEC/IEC 42001 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Responsible AI Practices

As a leader in AI and data, Snowflake is dedicated to ensuring that our artificial intelligence practices are not only effective but also ethical, responsible and transparent.

That's why we're proud to announce that we've been awarded the ISO/IEC/IEC* 42001 certification. This prestigious international standard recognizes our commitment to establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving a structured framework that helps organizations responsibly and effectively manage the development, deployment and use of AI technologies — also known as an Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS).

Snowflake is one of the first cloud data companies to earn this recognition, underscoring our dedication to proactively addressing the ethical, societal and legal concerns associated with AI. The ISO/IEC 42001 certification demonstrates that we've established and are operating governance and oversight structures for managing the AI lifecycle, enhancing transparency and accountability in AI development and use.

Snowflake underwent a rigorous, independent third-party audit conducted by an accredited certification body to earn this certification. This audit validated that our AIMS complies with the ISO/IEC/IEC 42001 standard requirements and that we’re committed to responsible AI innovation and operational integrity.