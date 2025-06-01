Snowflake Achieves Prestigious ISO/IEC/IEC 42001 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Responsible AI Practices
As a leader in AI and data, Snowflake is dedicated to ensuring that our artificial intelligence practices are not only effective but also ethical, responsible and transparent.
That's why we're proud to announce that we've been awarded the ISO/IEC/IEC* 42001 certification. This prestigious international standard recognizes our commitment to establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving a structured framework that helps organizations responsibly and effectively manage the development, deployment and use of AI technologies — also known as an Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS).
Snowflake is one of the first cloud data companies to earn this recognition, underscoring our dedication to proactively addressing the ethical, societal and legal concerns associated with AI. The ISO/IEC 42001 certification demonstrates that we've established and are operating governance and oversight structures for managing the AI lifecycle, enhancing transparency and accountability in AI development and use.
Snowflake underwent a rigorous, independent third-party audit conducted by an accredited certification body to earn this certification. This audit validated that our AIMS complies with the ISO/IEC/IEC 42001 standard requirements and that we’re committed to responsible AI innovation and operational integrity.
What this means for our customers
The ISO/IEC 42001 certification is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the highest level of transparency, accountability and trust in our AI practices. This certification also supports compliance with emerging regulations, such as the EU AI Act, and demonstrates our proactive approach to addressing the complex challenges associated with AI.
Building the future of AI and apps
The certification comes on the heels of a series of exciting AI announcements we made at Summit, which form a unified AI foundation that simplifies development, scales reliably and preserves trust within Snowflake's governed environment. Specifically, we announced:
Snowflake Intelligence (public preview soon) offers a new agentic experience (accessible through ai.snowflake.com) that enables business users to securely converse with data using natural language, helping them not only find answers but also ask complex, detailed questions and take action, all from a single interface and without writing code. It brings together insights from structured and unstructured data and — because it runs within the Snowflake perimeter — inherits the benefits of Snowflake’s built-in governance and data privacy features. Snowflake Intelligence is powered by large language models from Anthropic and OpenAI, running inside the Snowflake perimeter, and Cortex Agents (public preview) under the hood.
Data Science Agent (private preview soon) is an agentic companion that can boost productivity for data scientists by automating every step of ML workflows with natural language, including data prep, feature engineering and training.
Cortex AISQL (public preview) brings multimodal data processing using AI into familiar SQL syntax. It makes complex AI workflows accessible by enabling teams to analyze documents, images and other unstructured data formats using SQL. It complements Snowflake's comprehensive unstructured data insights offering, including enhanced Document AI with schema-aware table extractions (public preview) to pull structured tables from complex PDFs and enhanced retrieval via Cortex Search.
AI observability in Snowflake Cortex AI (generally available soon) enables no-code monitoring of generative AI apps. Snowflake also provides access to LLMs from OpenAI through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Anthropic, Meta, Mistral and other leading providers, all within Snowflake’s secure perimeter.
At Snowflake, we're dedicated to enabling our customers to build the future of AI and apps in a responsible, transparent and trustworthy way. The ISO/IEC 42001 certification shows this commitment with a new standard for both the industry and our customers.
Dive deeper:
To learn more about our AI/ML announcements, read our detailed list of announcements here.
To obtain a copy of Snowflake’s ISO/IEC 42001 certificate, please visit the Snowflake Compliance Page.
To view or obtain a copy of our other third-party audit reports and certifications, please visit our Trust page.
To learn more about our compliance and security programs, visit our Regulatory Compliance page.
To learn about our Responsible AI principles, visit our Responsible AI at Snowflake page.
