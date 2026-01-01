Nissan Drives Into the Future With Unified Data and Easier Collaboration

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百年に一度の自動車産業の変革期が来ている。車の機能性を定義するのがハードウェアではなくてソフトウェアに変わってきている。自動運転だったり電動化だったりソフトウェアというものは切っても切れない関係で、新たなサービスを付加する形で世の中に訴求していく。そのための新たなプラットフォームというものをきちんと整備していく必要があるということは、我々の一番重く受け止めた課題だったように思います。

Snowflakeをうまく活用することによって非常に運用負荷を下げるという意味では、インスタンスのプロビジョニングだとか、データのアクセス権管理とかというところが非常にやりやすいツールだというのは一つ感じます。我々自動車業界の中では一つ一つの車両から上がってくるコネクテッドのデータであるとか、車両の走行履歴のデータだとかというのは車の挙動とかお客様のドライビングビヘイビアとかに関わる非常に重要なデータなので、日産自動車グローバル全体で、かつ日産自動車の枠を超えた産業全体でそういうデータを相互に活用し合って、もっともっとビジネスオポチュニティを広げていくというところを目指していきたいなと考えています。

これまでとは全く違う量のデータが車から上がってくる中で、特に我々は二つの観点でデータを分析しています。一つ目はEV、電気自動車です。二つ目が自動運転、弊社では自動運転のサービスとしてプロパイロットという名前で提供しているのですけど、これは高速道路で手を離していいという機能が実装されていてプロパイロットを搭載したクルマが世界中の道路を走ってくれることによって、特性とか性能のバリデーションとかに利活用できるので、そういったところにはSnowflakeプラスダッシュボードという形でビッグデータ解析で活用しています。

最初のうちは自分のデータをSnowflakeに入れてどう分析していくかというところから始まったんですけど、次はその隣の部署のデータ、隣のファンクションのデータとつなげて新しい分析をしたいというフェーズに入ってきて、部署間の連携も増えてきました。もともと私のところではAIモデル、機械学習モデルを作ってそれを何かアプリケーションにラッピングして、エンドユーザーに提供するという中では以前から'Streamlit'は活用していて、それがそのフレークにビルドインされたというところでデータとAIとUIのアプリケーションが一体化したというところは一つワクワクのポイントでもありますね。

Snowflakeのことを我々X360と呼んでいるのですね。色んな360度で網羅的にクルマに関係する全てのデータをお客様に関係するデータを全部360度集める。必要な課題を解くためにSnowflakeのデータを中心としたデータ駆動型のエコシステムを作れるようになるといいなと思っています。



Yasunobu Matoba, Corporate Vice President CIO (04.2020-06.2024), Nissan Motor Co, LTD: The automotive industry is in the midst of a once-in-a-century period of transformation. The functionality of cars is increasingly being defined by software, not hardware. Software and cars are now inseparable. It has become an integral part of autonomous driving and vehicle electrification. The process of adding new services by implementing software I believe that properly establishing a new platform for that purpose was the most significant challenge we faced at the time.

Akinori Baba, Digital Transformation Promotion Division, Enterprise Data Service Department General Manager: Snowflake is particularly useful platform for us in terms of instance provisioning and data access control, as it makes these tasks much easier. In the automotive industry the connected data and driving history data received from each vehicle are extremely important as they relate to the behavior of the car and the customer’s driving behavior. Our goal is to make the most of that data throughout Nissan Motor’s global operations, as well as beyond Nissan Motor across the entire industry. By doing so, we’ll strive to expand business opportunities even further.

Daisuke Hyodo, Customer and Vehicle Performance Engineering Division Customer performance and Vehicle Test Engineering Department, No. 1 Data Science Group, Deputy General Manager: As more data comes from vehicles than ever before, we are particularly focusing on data analysis from two perspectives. The first is electric vehicles, and the second is autonomous driving. Nissan offers a service called ProPILOT for autonomous driving, with a feature that allows for hands-free driving on freeways. By deploying vehicles equipped with ProPILOT on roads around the world, we can use the data to validate their characteristics and performance. In doing so, we conduct big data analysis of autonomous driving technologies using Snowflake Dashboard.

In the early days, we explored ways to conduct analysis by inputting our data into Snowflake. Now we have moved into the next phase, seeking to conduct new analyses by connecting our data with data from related departments or functions. And this has led to increased collaboration between departments. In my department, we had been using Streamlit, in the process of creating AI models and machine learning models, wrapping them into applications, and delivering them to end users. Now that Streamlit is built into Snowflake we have integrated the data, AI and UI or applications which is something I'm excited about.

Yasunobu Matoba: We refer to Snowflake as X360. We collect all types of data related to cars and customers comprehensively from a 360-degree perspective. I hope that we can use Snowflake to create a data-driven ecosystem and address the challenges that we need to overcome.