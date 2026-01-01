Siemens Builds an Enterprise-Wide Data Mesh Platform to Accelerate Innovation

For Siemens, being data-driven is less about transforming digitally and more an all-encompassing philosophy. For several years, the company has been rethinking how it uses data, looking to gain key operational insights that power decision-making and automate processes to unlock innovation.

As Christian Meyer, Head of Cloud Operations and Chief Technology Architect at Siemens AG, explains, the scale of the company’s data ambitions unearthed significant challenges in its existing infrastructure: “At the time, we had one of the world’s biggest on-premises SAP HANA data lakes. And while it had served our needs well, it was difficult to scale and struggled to support a mix of structured and unstructured data. Extracting data to the cloud and integrating AI solutions at scale posed a challenge. And a lack of separation between storage and compute was accelerating costs.”

To properly execute its data-driven strategy, adopt and develop Software-as-a-Service platforms, and overcome its technical challenges, Siemens decided to modernize its approach to data. It upgraded its data platform to one that could offer data lineage capabilities, handle any type and amount of data, and deliver advanced data-sharing capabilities so more business users could put data to work.

"We used this opportunity to rethink the way we had been managing our data,” Meyer says. “We decided to migrate from on-premises infrastructure to the cloud, taking advantage of the additional benefits that come with that change so we could more effectively serve our partners. Snowflake was able to meet our high cybersecurity requirements and optimize the operational costs.”

The migration effort presented Siemens with some challenges. First, it had to replicate all data from the source systems in near real time. And it also had to analyze all dependencies between data products.

“By using SNP Glue to replicate more than 50 ERP systems and over 1.5 billion changes per day to Snowflake and developing a data flow in dbt and the Siemens inner source GitLab platform code.siemens.com, we managed complexity, successfully migrated to Snowflake and have been reaping the benefits ever since," Meyer says.