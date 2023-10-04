Have you ever wondered why so many IT professionals devote their valuable time to studying for and taking various certification exams? Do people just enjoy taking tests? Is there a prize for the most badges someone can get in a year? Or are there other reasons why someone would prepare and sit for a certification exam?

According to Pearson VUE’s 2023 Value of IT Certification Report, 75% of surveyed individuals saw IT certification as necessary to upskill and stay up to date with current technology trends. Additionally, 81% of respondents said that earning certifications gave them the confidence to explore new job opportunities. These statistics align with what Snowflake’s SnowPros have reported as their motivations for achieving a Snowflake certification. Over 67% of SnowPro candidates list personal and career development as their main reasons to become Snowflake certified.

We asked some of our stalwart SnowPros what value they found in earning a Snowflake certification, how they prepared for the exam, and why becoming a SnowPro should be your next career goal.