The target audience for the SnowPro Core Certification is mostly composed of solution architects, data engineers, database administrators, data scientists, and data analysts but any candidate with at least six months of knowledge using Snowflake is encouraged to take this exam. Core Certification holders with at least two years or more of hands-on Snowflake practitioner experience are encouraged to attempt one of the SnowPro advanced certifications. Being SnowPro Core Certified is a prerequisite for all advanced exams.

For exam preparedness, please review our recommended steps to success:

You may find additional resources from our training portal. There you can browse through all our current offerings, but we recommend the Snowflake Fundamentals 4-day instructor-led virtual class. This training course covers the fundamental concepts, design considerations, and best practices intended for key stakeholders who will be working in our Snowflake platform. The course will consist of lectures, demonstrations, and labs on a wide range of foundational topics.

Haven’t made up your mind on getting certified with us yet? Check out what other #SnowPros have recently shared about the value of attaining our certification and how they prepared for our exams.

For any questions regarding SnowPro Certifications, please submit a ticket.