Do you know about Snowflake’s advanced role-based certifications and how they can help you continue to stand out in the data community as a Snowflake expert? Our newest SnowPro Advanced: Administrator Certification allows candidates to showcase their expertise and continue to meet the market demand for Snowflake Administrator skills. This exam tests your ability to apply comprehensive data cloud administrative principles using Snowflake and its components and your knowledge of advanced concepts. This certification is designed for Snowflake practitioners who have at least two years of Snowflake Administrator experience.

When you successfully pass this new exam, you will receive a digital credential validating your Snowflake Administrator skills and extend the expiration of your existing SnowPro Core Certification. This digital credential is delivered in the form of a certification badge, available through Credly. As one of the first individuals to hold this credential, you will also be able to source current job postings and salaries on Credly by filtering by your badge.