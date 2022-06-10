Do you know about Snowflake’s advanced role-based certifications and how they can help you continue to stand out in the data community as a Snowflake expert? Our newest SnowPro Advanced: Administrator Certification allows candidates to showcase their expertise and continue to meet the market demand for Snowflake Administrator skills. This exam tests your ability to apply comprehensive data cloud administrative principles using Snowflake and its components and your knowledge of advanced concepts. This certification is designed for Snowflake practitioners who have at least two years of Snowflake Administrator experience.
When you successfully pass this new exam, you will receive a digital credential validating your Snowflake Administrator skills and extend the expiration of your existing SnowPro Core Certification. This digital credential is delivered in the form of a certification badge, available through Credly. As one of the first individuals to hold this credential, you will also be able to source current job postings and salaries on Credly by filtering by your badge.
Snowflake certification value
As of May 2022, there were over 15,000 U.S.-based job postings listed in Credly listing a preference (or even a requirement) for candidates with experience using Snowflake. Once you have obtained the advanced Snowflake certification, you can use the Credly Labor Market Insights and skill tags to search for jobs specific to your certification, and also see real job postings, requirements, and salaries.
Charlie Rosado, Sr. Principal Data Engineer at Slalom, has seen tremendous value in becoming a SnowPro: “It has helped advance my career and also helped me develop a team of engineers who are also certified SnowPros to meet and exceed our clients’ expectations to deploy Snowflake environments.”
And Chris Hastie, Data Engineer at InterWorks, has also seen enormous value for job applicants who hold a Snowflake certification: “Candidates who hold a SnowPro Certification can pretty much hop, skip, and jump right through the vast majority of InterWorks technical interview processes. ”
Become one of the first individuals in your organization to be #SnowPro Advanced: Administrator Certified.
How to get started:
- Earn your SnowPro Core Certification.
- Review the Advanced: Administrator Certification exam guide for exam details.
- Download the free Advanced: Administrator Certification study guide. Work through the guide to identify and review concepts you may need additional support with.
- Attend a Snowflake Administrator instructor-led training course.
- Complete free Snowflake virtual hands-on labs.
- Register and successfully pass the exam.
- Download, share, and brag about your cool new badge with all your peers and employer (or potential new employers).
Ready to prove your skills?
Take advantage of our new exam release through this limited time offer. The first 150 people who register and take our #SnowPro Advanced: Administrator Certification on or before August 31 can get 15% off the market price!
To receive the discount, when you register for the exam and are prompted for payment, use this code: FirstSnowProAdmin. The seats are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis and you must test before August 31, 2022, to be eligible for the discount. This discount cannot be combined with any other discounts.