How the California Department of Technology Uses Snowflake to Mobilize Its COVID-19 Response

Isaac Cabrera, State of California Geographic Information Officer and Manager of Data and Geospatial Services at the California Department of Technology (CDT) met with a Snowflake Public Sector User Group in February 2021 to share how his organization relies on Snowflake in its role as the guardian of public data during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CDT is a leader in information technology services and solutions and oversees all aspects of technology across the state. As the manager of data and geospatial services, Cabrera works on critical cross-state agency crises such as wildfires, earthquakes, health emergencies, and more. In addition, he represents the state in all geographic information system (GIS) matters, helping to bridge the gap between the state, local governments, and the public and private sectors.

Prior to Cabrera joining, the CDT team began looking into the idea of building a virtual data warehouse in early January 2020. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit shortly thereafter, it became apparent that California needed a centralized and authoritative location from which to share COVID-19 data. It was a timely coincidence that the team had just completed a Snowflake proof of concept and was impressed by the result.

As the pandemic grew, it was helpful that Snowflake was already up and running with the needed tooling and unlimited cloud storage space. Snowflake met the state’s requirements for securely aggregating and storing data about positive COVID-19 cases, deaths, and testing, as well as California Hospital Association data such as the numbers of hospital beds available in the state.

Snowflake also integrated easily with Ersi GIS software and Tableau, CDT’s chosen dashboard and analytics solutions. The data for the dashboards and analytics flowed in from Snowflake, either as an extract or a direct-connect query.

With Snowflake in place, CDT quickly established the authoritative data repository on COVID-19 for the state. Leveraging Snowflake Data Marketplace, CDT was then able to securely share data with state agencies and departments, county health departments and agencies, and health partners such as hospitals, vaccine providers, and others. CDT was also able to create a state COVID-19 website, an open data portal that the public could access for updates at any time.

“Our rollout of the COVID-19 data warehouse on Snowflake went very well,” Cabrera explains. “We had rapid adoption, and the various users were able to scale up without issue even as the data increased rapidly.”