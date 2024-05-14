To review additional career and business impacts of being SnowPro certified, please download the full SnowPro Certification Value Report.

“The Advanced Architect badge is a real differentiator between those who have taken an instructor-led course and passed the SnowPro Core exam and someone who has years of experience and a deeper technical understanding of the Snowflake platform — and I’m glad Snowflake has recognized this by developing these advanced exams.”

—Simon Peck, Principal Data Architect, Data Engineers

“Certification provides a lot of value. First, it helps me to make sure that I validate my skills. And in my role, where I interact with a lot of our mutual customers, it gives [my clients] a sense of confidence in me, that they're working with an expert to provide the solutions."

—Shankar Ganapathy, Principal Architect, Microsoft

Ready to take the next step toward becoming SnowPro Advanced Certified? Here is how to get started: