Did you know that Snowflake has five advanced role-based certifications to help you stand out in the data community as a Snowflake expert? The Snowflake Advanced Certification Series (Architect, Data Engineer, Data Scientist, Administrator, Data Analyst) offers role-based certifications designed for Snowflake practitioners with one to two years of experience (depending on the program).
The SnowPro Advanced exams build upon the factual knowledge of the Core exam and assume proficiency with Snowflake. This proficiency is tested through scenario-based questions and real-world examples. Review the table below to see how an Advanced Certification compares to the Core Certification:
To learn more about each Advanced exam, including the target audience, exam format and topic breakdown, check out our SnowPro Advanced Certification Series.
Why earn a Snowflake Advanced Certification?
Becoming SnowPro Advanced certified is a strategic investment in your career that comes with many benefits. When you successfully pass an Advanced exam, you will receive a digital credential validating your Snowflake skills in the role, in addition to extending your existing SnowPro Core Certification for another two years.
To get a sense of the impact SnowPro certifications are making in the cloud services industry, Snowflake surveyed 10,145 SnowPro-certified individuals about the value of their Snowflake certification. The following is a short summary of what the certified community reported:
To review additional career and business impacts of being SnowPro certified, please download the full SnowPro Certification Value Report.
“The Advanced Architect badge is a real differentiator between those who have taken an instructor-led course and passed the SnowPro Core exam and someone who has years of experience and a deeper technical understanding of the Snowflake platform — and I’m glad Snowflake has recognized this by developing these advanced exams.”
—Simon Peck, Principal Data Architect, Data Engineers
“Certification provides a lot of value. First, it helps me to make sure that I validate my skills. And in my role, where I interact with a lot of our mutual customers, it gives [my clients] a sense of confidence in me, that they're working with an expert to provide the solutions."
—Shankar Ganapathy, Principal Architect, Microsoft
Ready to take the next step toward becoming SnowPro Advanced Certified? Here is how to get started:
- Earn your SnowPro Core Certification.
- Pick your SnowPro Advanced role.
- Download the selected role’s Certification Study Guide. Work through the guide to identify and review concepts that may require additional support.
- Attend a Snowflake role-based Instructor-Led Training Course.
- Enroll in Quickstart labs to get virtual hands-on experience.
- Take the selected role’s Practice Exam.
- Register and successfully pass the exam.
- Download and share your cool new badge with all your peers and employer.
- Join the SnowPro Directory to share your certified status globally.
Ready to prove your skills?
Level up on your current SnowPro certification by registering to take a SnowPro Advanced Certification exam today!