If you are currently studying and wondering how this change will impact you as a learner, please review our Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) to know what to expect in the updated version. Overall, the number of domains remains the same but have been revised and reorganized for clarification and modernization. A few of the task objectives have been eliminated from the updated content outline; they covered topics that were already sufficiently covered in other areas of the blueprint or are no longer relevant.

The intended audience for the SnowPro Advanced: Data Scientist Certification is mostly data scientists and AI or ML engineers, but any person with at least two years of practical data science experience with Snowflake in an enterprise environment is encouraged to take this exam. Please keep in mind that being SnowPro Core Certified is a prerequisite for all advanced exams.

Here are our recommended steps to success for exam preparedness:

You may find additional resources from our training portal where you can browse through all Snowflake’s current offerings. As a prerequisite to the SnowPro Advanced: Data Scientist Certification, we recommend either the Data Science Training or the Snowflake Snowpark DataFrame Programming Training. The Data Science Training is a three-day, instructor-led course for developing the skills and experience necessary to utilize the Snowflake Data Cloud for data science workloads. This course covers key concepts, features, considerations, and best practices for building out data science solutions within Snowflake. The Snowflake Snowpark DataFrame Programming Training is a one-day, instructor-led course that covers key concepts, features, and programming constructs in Snowpark—the developer framework that brings native SQL, Python, Java, and Scala support to Snowflake.

Haven’t made up your mind on getting certified with us yet? Check out what other #SnowPros have recently shared about the value of attaining our certification and how they prepared for our exams.

For any questions regarding SnowPro Certifications, please submit a ticket to our Snowflake Education and Training team.