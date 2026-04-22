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Partner & Customer Value
APR 22, 2026|2 min read

Empowering Confident Migration Journeys

Three colleagues, two women and a man, sit laughing at a table together while working

Whether you lead an organization eager to unlock AI and real-time analytics or are a partner dedicated to guiding your customer there, the sheer complexity of a full-scale migration can lead to "analysis paralysis." The stakes are high, and the perceived risk often feels even higher.

That’s why we are excited to introduce Snowflake LiftOff, a program specifically designed to give Snowflake partners the tools, resources and collaborative framework needed to accelerate a customer’s journey to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

Shared expertise to accelerate migration success

Snowflake LiftOff is built on a simple principle: We deliver better outcomes when we work as one team. LiftOff brings together organizations ready to modernize and partners equipped with best-in-class Snowflake tooling and proven methodologies, all supported by Snowflake experts who help structure engagements with consistency and a focus on risk reduction.

LiftOff is a unified delivery model designed to help customers, partners and Snowflake all accelerate together.

From vision to value

LiftOff empowers Snowflake partners to help customers work toward tangible, production-ready outcomes in the early stages of their journey. LiftOff engagements aim to help customers achieve:

  • A secure, scalable Snowflake landing zone: Setting the foundation for their new environment.

  • Migration timelines and architectural documentation: Providing a clear, technical roadmap.

  • Governance and risk mitigation plans: Addressing security and compliance from Day 1.

  • Converted code samples: Proving the technical feasibility of the migration.

  • A clear path to production: Moving beyond theory into a full-scale implementation.

LiftOff helps customers and partners tackle the toughest migration questions head-on, together:

  • How do we migrate safely without disrupting the business?

  • What does a modern Snowflake architecture look like for our specific needs?

  • How quickly can we see a return on this investment?

By pairing partner expertise with Snowflake's proven best practices, LiftOff is designed to help migrations start on a strong foundation — making the path to full-scale modernization more structured and easier to plan.

Ready to get started?

Watch Snowflake Connect: Analytics on demand to see the program in action and learn how to secure resources for your next migration.

Webinar

Snowflake Connect: Analytics

Hear from Snowflake experts about real-world implementations that have transformed decision-making across industries. Discover proven strategies for migrating and modernizing legacy data warehouses, optimizing query performance and creating analytics ecosystems that adapt to your business needs.
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Amy Kodl
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