Empowering Confident Migration Journeys
Whether you lead an organization eager to unlock AI and real-time analytics or are a partner dedicated to guiding your customer there, the sheer complexity of a full-scale migration can lead to "analysis paralysis." The stakes are high, and the perceived risk often feels even higher.
That’s why we are excited to introduce Snowflake LiftOff, a program specifically designed to give Snowflake partners the tools, resources and collaborative framework needed to accelerate a customer’s journey to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.
Shared expertise to accelerate migration success
Snowflake LiftOff is built on a simple principle: We deliver better outcomes when we work as one team. LiftOff brings together organizations ready to modernize and partners equipped with best-in-class Snowflake tooling and proven methodologies, all supported by Snowflake experts who help structure engagements with consistency and a focus on risk reduction.
LiftOff is a unified delivery model designed to help customers, partners and Snowflake all accelerate together.
From vision to value
LiftOff empowers Snowflake partners to help customers work toward tangible, production-ready outcomes in the early stages of their journey. LiftOff engagements aim to help customers achieve:
A secure, scalable Snowflake landing zone: Setting the foundation for their new environment.
Migration timelines and architectural documentation: Providing a clear, technical roadmap.
Governance and risk mitigation plans: Addressing security and compliance from Day 1.
Converted code samples: Proving the technical feasibility of the migration.
A clear path to production: Moving beyond theory into a full-scale implementation.
LiftOff helps customers and partners tackle the toughest migration questions head-on, together:
How do we migrate safely without disrupting the business?
What does a modern Snowflake architecture look like for our specific needs?
How quickly can we see a return on this investment?
By pairing partner expertise with Snowflake's proven best practices, LiftOff is designed to help migrations start on a strong foundation — making the path to full-scale modernization more structured and easier to plan.
Ready to get started?
Watch Snowflake Connect: Analytics on demand to see the program in action and learn how to secure resources for your next migration.