Blog/Amy Kodl
SVP, Worldwide Partnerships at Snowflake
Amy Kodl
Amy Kodl is the SVP, Worldwide Partnerships at Snowflake. She brings over 25 years of experience in the consulting and technology industries, focused on driving growth and expanding capability with top GSIs (Accenture, Deloitte, PwC, IBM, Capgemini), management consulting firms (McKinsey, Bain and BCG) and many other large SIs. Amy has prior working experience from Salesforce leading the Americas Alliances organization, and in telecommunications and high tech at Accenture where she led large CRM transformation programs. Amy lives in San Carlos, CA with her husband, two children and two dogs. She enjoys yoga and staying active. She’s passionately working to help families impacted by childhood autoimmune condition PANDAS/PANS.
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Sep 9, 2026Partner & Customer Value
Thriving in the Agentic Era: A Shared Commitment to Innovation, Speed and Scale
Amy Kodl
Jul 22, 2026Partner & Customer Value
Delivering ROI for the Agentic Enterprise: 3 Considerations for Executives
Amy Kodl
Jun 2, 2026At Snowflake
Accelerating the Agentic Era: Celebrating the 2026 Snowflake Partner Award Winners
Amy Kodl
Apr 22, 2026Partner & Customer Value
Empowering Confident Migration Journeys
Amy Kodl
Apr 22, 2026Partner & Customer Value
Empowering Confident Migration Journeys
Amy Kodl
Jun 4, 2025Partner Perspectives
Recognizing Customer-Focused Innovation at Snowflake Summit: Announcing the 2025 Partner Award Winners
Amy Kodl
Feb 3, 2025Partner & Customer Value
Turning AI Ambitions into ROI: Overcome Data Challenges with Snowflake Partners
Amy Kodl