Amy Kodl is the SVP, Worldwide Partnerships at Snowflake. She brings over 25 years of experience in the consulting and technology industries, focused on driving growth and expanding capability with top GSIs (Accenture, Deloitte, PwC, IBM, Capgemini), management consulting firms (McKinsey, Bain and BCG) and many other large SIs. Amy has prior working experience from Salesforce leading the Americas Alliances organization, and in telecommunications and high tech at Accenture where she led large CRM transformation programs. Amy lives in San Carlos, CA with her husband, two children and two dogs. She enjoys yoga and staying active. She’s passionately working to help families impacted by childhood autoimmune condition PANDAS/PANS.