Snowflake migration partners bring proven expertise in delivering successful, complex data warehouse migrations to Snowflake and the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Through the Snowflake LiftOff migration program, partners use expert resources — such as quickstart templates, Snowflake migration best practices and ongoing Snowflake training — to accelerate time to value and support migration risk reduction.

For qualifying engagements, Snowflake may also offer funded migration support, helping offset upfront Snowflake migration costs and enabling a faster, optimized enterprise data platform modernization.