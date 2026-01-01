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3 Steps to Accelerate Data Warehouse Migrations to Snowflake
Explore our step-by-step guide with a proven methodology for migrating your data to Snowflake, all with insights, tools and lessons learned from experience.
MIGRATE TO SNOWFLAKE
Quickly establish your production-ready Snowflake foundation with LiftOff, a funded, partner-led program. Receive a clear, executable path to full migration with Snowflake best practices and Snowflake AIM.
Jumpstart your migration with a secure, scalable and governed Landing Zone built by Snowflake partners. Scale with a future-minded foundation that’s ready for your AI and analytics innovation.
Confidently deploy Snowflake with your customized, complete migration plan and critical knowledge transfer. Get the support you need to modernize successfully and quickly.
Reduce manual effort and costly errors by leveraging pre-validated partners and cutting-edge tools like Snowflake AIM. Position your organization for a predictable, successful migration.
Realize the full benefits of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud in weeks — not months. Count on expert guidance and a proven blueprint to rapidly build your foundational environment with LiftOff.
Build a secure, scalable and governed environment within Snowflake that aligns with your enterprise standards and best practices.
Test your proposed migration methodology with tools like Snowflake AIM. Pilot your modernization on a small, representative subset of data and workloads.
Reduce risk, cost and business disruption with a detailed, phased strategy for moving remaining workloads.
Empower your internal teams to manage and optimize your new environment independently thanks to clear, Snowflake-specific guidance delivered in a partner-led workshop.
Snowflake migration partners bring proven expertise in delivering successful, complex data warehouse migrations to Snowflake and the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Through the Snowflake LiftOff migration program, partners use expert resources — such as quickstart templates, Snowflake migration best practices and ongoing Snowflake training — to accelerate time to value and support migration risk reduction.
For qualifying engagements, Snowflake may also offer funded migration support, helping offset upfront Snowflake migration costs and enabling a faster, optimized enterprise data platform modernization.
Yes. Customers may work with any approved Snowflake migration partner eligible for Microsoft Azure or AWS funding, including Snowflake on Azure and Snowflake on AWS deployments. If your preferred partner is not currently on the eligibility list and you believe they should be, please let us know.
Snowflake LiftOff is a Snowflake-funded migration program, and activities may be partially funded depending on the scope and type of work. Snowflake migration cost considerations vary by use case, so please discuss details directly with your Snowflake contact and assigned partner.
A typical Snowflake migration workshop runs 2 to 3 weeks, depending on requirements, scope and scheduling. This timeline supports early Snowflake migration readiness and helps accelerate an end-to-end migration plan.
At the conclusion of the LiftOff engagement, customers receive a working Snowflake environment setup aligned with Snowflake landing zone best practices. You’ll also receive actionable recommendations for next steps in Snowflake migration planning, including migration prototypes, production rollout and long-term modernization.
Snowflake LiftOff supports a wide range of legacy data platform migration scenarios, including on-premises to Snowflake migration and cloud-to-cloud migrations. The program is ideal for customers planning a data warehouse migration to Snowflake as part of broader enterprise modernization.
Yes. Snowflake AIM is required for Snowflake LiftOff workshops. Snowflake AIM enables AI-powered data migration, including automated SQL migration and Snowflake migration automation. This enables consistent, end-to-end migration coverage and supports faster, higher-quality outcomes as part of a Snowflake partner-led migration.