AI innovation. Leading-edge tech and connectivity trends. These are what make Mobile World Congress (MWC) the event of the year for telecom operators and industry leaders across the globe — from mobile service providers and fintechs to manufacturers and digital service providers. The event is not only a way for telecom companies to stay ahead of the curve; it’s also where the industry comes to rub shoulders with thought leaders and luminaries pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in AI-powered mobile networks, AI-driven massive scale IoT systems, and beyond. And it’s where customers and partners can get hands-on solutions, ask questions and meet colleagues they would never otherwise have a chance to meet in person.

MWC 2025 is slated to be even more electric than last year’s, with expanded themes including AI+, Game Changers, Enterprise Reinvented and Connect X. Snowflake is a proud sponsor again this year, offering thought-provoking and practical presentations and panel discussions that deliver tangible business insights to attendees.

“2025 will be the year that many organizations’ AI discussions turn into real AI solutions — and Snowflake will be at the heart of it. In fact, for many leading companies we already are. We are at an exciting tipping point, and Snowflake is showing up stronger at MWC than last year with the latest in Snowflake AI innovation and leading-edge solutions that address business-critical challenges such as network optimization and improving customer experience,” says Phil Kippen, Snowflake’s Head of Industry, Telecommunications. “The Snowflake team and I are very much looking forward to connecting with our customers and partners and having discussions that turn into real production deployments on Snowflake.”

Here are three reasons why you should connect with Snowflake at MWC.

1. Explore how Snowflake can help you capitalize on AI to streamline network and business operations and enhance customer experience

Informative sessions will explore topics including:

How telecom leaders are using Snowflake’s AI capabilities, including Snowflake Cortex AI, to automate operations, optimize networks and revolutionize customer engagement

How Snowflake empowers operators to unlock new revenue opportunities through real-time data insights, hyperpersonalized services and innovative monetization strategies

How Snowflake’s unique approach to managing geospatial data and digital twins enhances network planning and service delivery

How Snowflake unifies all business, operations and enterprise data across OSS and BSS systems, enabling telecoms to streamline operations and manage their entire business on a single, secure, future-ready platform.

2. Learn directly from Snowflake executives, experts and partners

Snowflake is hosting six conference sessions on everything from gen AI to 5G monetization. Here are a few “must-attend” sessions:

Telecom Executive Roundtable: Disrupt or Be Disrupted — The High-Stakes Race to Become AI-Focused: The panel explores AI adoption in telecom, tackling legacy system challenges, regulatory barriers and cultural resistance, as well as insights from early adopters. Experts will also discuss how AI and 5G can drive data monetization, unlock new business opportunities and deliver measurable ROI. Space is limited. Register now.

Power of the Ecosystem — Best of Breed for CSPs: This Snowflake and Ericsson partner panel presentation explores the future of network management and the evolving role of rApps in RAN automation. With a forward-looking discussion, the session will highlight key strategic priorities for CSPs and ISVs, tackling challenges, sharing success stories and uncovering opportunities for innovation. Learn more.

Female Quotient Panel: Cross-Industry Innovation: Breaking Down Industry Silos: As industries such as energy, healthcare and financial services converge, innovation is accelerating at the intersections. This session explores how data, digital platforms and strategic partnerships are breaking down silos to unlock new value and tackle challenges no single sector can solve alone. Learn more.

3. Live demos

Get ready to experience the future of AI and data innovation at the Snowflake booth! Attendees will experience live demonstrations of the newest features and capabilities of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud for Telecom and our partners at Booth 5A31 in Hall 5. These demos include:

Ericsson LiDAR Drone demo: This demo showcases an AI-powered drone solution that leverages LiDAR, 5G and cloud AI to transform real-world operations. By enabling real-time capture and processing of high-resolution 3D data, the solution seamlessly streams insights via programmable networks. Snowflake’s AI data platform integrates AI-driven analytics, delivering new efficiencies in telecom, disaster response and industrial automation.

Nokia: Network-Aware Routing for Connected Vehicles demo: When planning driving routes or flight plans for 5G-connected vehicles and drones, it is critical to include network quality of service predictions in the computation of the optimal route. Watch Snowflake and Nokia’s demonstration of network-aware route optimization to find out how geospatial data, network APIs, digital twins and AI can be used to help ensure safe and reliable network quality for connected vehicles.

RelationalAI: Digital Twins Reimagined demo: Come and learn how Snowflake and RelationalAI knowledge graphs transform network simulations and analytics, providing the ability to identify network vulnerabilities, optimize equipment placement and plan for demand fluctuations.

Alongside these cutting-edge demos, we’re showcasing powerful solutions from partners such as Aglocell, Aible, Amdocs, Carto, Ericsson, GrowthLoop, Hightouch, Nokia, Prodapt, RelationalAI and TransUnion. See firsthand how these industry leaders are helping telecom operators accelerate AI success with a unified and robust data foundation.

See you in Barcelona

We look forward to seeing you at the biggest telecom and connectivity event of the year. Learn more about Snowflake’s participation in Mobile World Congress 2025. If you’re coming, don’t forget to book a meeting with us — spots fill up fast — or stop by and see us at Booth 5A31 in Hall 5.