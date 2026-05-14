But when an AI risk aggregation model draws from both sources, it produces materially different exposure numbers for the same portfolio — with no warning, no flag and no way to trace which definition was applied at which step. The model doesn't fail. It just quietly produces the wrong answer.

Concepts are consistent. Definitions of concepts are inconsistent.

So every time data moves between systems — internally or across firms — teams are forced to reconcile differences or redefine semantics.

This work is rarely visible. It doesn't appear in architecture diagrams or vendor demos. It lives in email threads, reconciliation spreadsheets and the institutional memory of the analyst who's been there long enough to remember why the numbers never quite matched.

But it is everywhere. And it is expensive.

Why this gap matters more now than it used to

This isn't a new problem. Financial services have always had fragmented semantics — every firm, every system, every vendor with its own definitions of the same core concepts.

What's new is the cost of leaving it unresolved.

1. AI doesn't contain ambiguity — it operationalizes it

When a human analyst encounters a definitional mismatch, they pause, flag it and resolve it– or they silently reconcile it by translating poor semantics into the true meaning. The reconciliation is slow, but it's contained. When an AI system encounters the same mismatch—it doesn't pause. It incorporates the inconsistency into its output, propagates it downstream, and recombines it with other inconsistencies across thousands of decisions before anyone notices something is wrong. And even if it were able to reconcile, just as with the human version, it imbues fragility and adds work (tokens).

The problem hasn't changed. The speed at which it compounds has.

2. Every data boundary is now a semantic boundary

Firms are no longer operating in isolation. A single credit risk workflow today might touch a market data vendor, a third-party risk platform, a regulatory reporting utility, and two internal datasets — each with its own definition of the same underlying concepts. Every integration is a new opportunity for semantic drift. And drift compounds: a small definitional gap at ingestion becomes a material discrepancy by the time it reaches the AI layer.