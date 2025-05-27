Honeydew Revolutionizes Business Intelligence with Investment from Snowflake Ventures

At Snowflake, our mission is to empower every enterprise to achieve its full potential through data and AI. We actively support innovative companies within our ecosystem that demonstrate clear value for our customers, which is why we're excited to invest in Honeydew, a former Snowflake Startup Challenge finalist. Honeydew’s Semantic Layer revolutionizes the way data teams collaborate on business intelligence and deliver impactful data-driven insights.

Underpinning Honeydew's approach is our shared vision that “semantics should live in the data warehouse.” “A shared truth starts with a shared language — for people, for tools, for data transformation,” says Honeydew’s Co-Founder and CEO, David Krakov.

Honeydew makes it easier to make complex data more accessible, consistent and useful for Snowflake customers. In particular, its sophisticated semantic compiler enables end users to ask their own questions, using their own tools, on metrics processed directly in Snowflake. The compiler ensures that every ad hoc user question is translated to a Snowflake query that is both correct and lightning fast.