Honeydew Revolutionizes Business Intelligence with Investment from Snowflake Ventures

At Snowflake, our mission is to empower every enterprise to achieve its full potential through data and AI. We actively support innovative companies within our ecosystem that demonstrate clear value for our customers, which is why we're excited to invest in Honeydew, a former Snowflake Startup Challenge finalist. Honeydew’s Semantic Layer revolutionizes the way data teams collaborate on business intelligence and deliver impactful data-driven insights.
Underpinning Honeydew's approach is our shared vision that “semantics should live in the data warehouse.” “A shared truth starts with a shared language — for people, for tools, for data transformation,” says Honeydew’s Co-Founder and CEO, David Krakov.
Honeydew makes it easier to make complex data more accessible, consistent and useful for Snowflake customers. In particular, its sophisticated semantic compiler enables end users to ask their own questions, using their own tools, on metrics processed directly in Snowflake. The compiler ensures that every ad hoc user question is translated to a Snowflake query that is both correct and lightning fast.
Bridging the gap between data, users and AI
In the age of AI, a robust and accurate understanding of data isn't just important — it's foundational. This is where Honeydew's Semantic Layer shines. It acts as a crucial bridge that connects the business language that AI agents or BI tools use with intricate relationships, join paths, levels of granularity, metric definitions, nuances and dependencies within an organization’s data.
Honeydew built a Snowflake Native App for its Semantic Layer on Snowflake to provide seamless access within Snowsight UI, the Snowflake web interface, enabling applications built on Snowflake to leverage the Semantic Layer for query generation while extending Snowflake's robust security features to it.
For organizations leveraging the power of Microsoft’s Power BI on Snowflake, Honeydew fundamentally transforms the BI experience by placing logic where the data resides. This changes how BI teams operate and empowers Snowflake customers to:
Increase speed and performance: Enable fast, direct queries on massive data sets, even those exceeding 1 billion rows.
Centralize governance: Build data access, business metadata, governance and cost controls once within Snowflake and seamlessly apply them across all Power BI instances.
Create a single source of truth for all critical business metrics: Say goodbye to duplicate logic. Defining key metrics and aggregations in SQL within Snowflake only once eliminates the need for complex Power BI DAX expressions or Tableau LOD calculations.
The tangible impact of Honeydew is clear. Just ask Pizza Hut. By tapping into Honeydew’s Semantic Layer, built natively on Snowflake, Pizza Hut has connected Power BI and Excel directly to its transactional data, giving business users real-time access to governed metrics without duplicating data. The results?
Reports delivered four hours earlier
50% faster development of insights
30% reduction in costs and engineering effort
Continued growth
Our investment in Honeydew reflects our belief in its vision and the transformative potential of its technology. We're confident that Honeydew’s powerful Power BI integration and intelligent Semantic Layer will empower organizations to unlock deeper insights, improve data governance and ultimately make better, data-driven decisions. We're excited to continue partnering with Honeydew and look forward to witnessing its growth and impact on the future of data and AI.
Discover how to leverage Honeydew for your Snowflake ecosystem at Snowflake Summit 2025 in San Francisco, June 2-5, 2025, by visiting Honeydew’s booth (#1204).