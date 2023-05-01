Maxa’s goal is to automate financial and operations ERP insights extremely fast and with no special skills required. To make that happen, it leverages the breadth of the Snowflake platform to ingest billions of rows of data and transform it into a unified model, Python support via Snowpark to run model training and forecasting inside Snowflake, data sharing via Snowgrid to consume and share data with customers around the world, Streamlit to power the Operator UI and self-service experience, and more.

“Snowflake is in a class of its own, and therefore, so is the Startup Challenge,” says Alexis Steinman, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Maxa. “We expect the Startup Challenge to create all sorts of opportunities and discussions that never would have occurred without it—we see it happening already!”

Maxa is currently deployed as a managed app with data sharing for customers on Snowflake, as well as a connected app that allows customers to store and process data in their own Snowflake environment. And the Maxa team is currently developing a Snowflake Native Application.

“We are in the process of transforming our application into a Snowflake Native App for the next phase of our growth,” says Steinman. “The Snowflake Native App Framework will offer us unique capabilities to run fully in a customer’s Snowflake environment while protecting our intellectual property, and we will use Snowflake Marketplace to list and monetize our app.” (Note: the Snowflake Native App Framework is currently in private preview.)

One of Maxa’s early customers is also lining up to be one of its first to migrate from using Maxa’s managed app to using their Snowflake Native App. AJW Group, through its division AJW Technique, provides aviation services including maintenance, repair, and overhaul for global airlines. AJW uses Maxa’s solution to automate data model transformation and to run powerful analytics. By leveraging automated pricing, sales, inventory, and procurement analytics, AJW teams can focus on winning business and improving efficiency instead of wrestling with system data.

Maxa is based in Canada and its founders are big fans of skiing, so if they’re going to be stranded somewhere with a Startup Challenge judge, it won’t be in an elevator. “How about being stuck on a broken ski lift?” suggests Raphael Steinman, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Maxa. “With Benoit’s exceptional creativity, he could probably find ingenious ways to get us out!”