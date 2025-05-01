Snowflake Intelligence: Talk to Your Data, Unlock Real Business Insights

Business users often struggle to get timely answers, navigating a maze of dashboards, reports and applications such as Salesforce, Confluence or Zendesk. Meanwhile, data teams are frequently buried under ad hoc requests, struggling to bridge the gap between vast data resources and the business's need for immediate, actionable insights. Artificial intelligence offers a path forward, especially through AI agents that can understand and act on complex business information. Yet unlocking the true potential of enterprise AI has proven difficult — a crucial challenge to overcome as AI fundamentally reshapes how businesses operate.

Business analysts face manual analysis, fragmented views and delays when trying to answer key business questions such as “Why are support tickets increasing?" or "Why are sales down?" With data scattered across structured tables, CRMs, documents, emails, support tickets and chat applications such as Slack and Microsoft Teams, accessing and reasoning across it securely has been a significant obstacle to providing timely insights to business users.

Today, we're thrilled to announce Snowflake Intelligence (in public preview soon), a transformative new experience designed to bridge the data-to-action gap. It empowers employees to securely converse with their data, derive profound insights from trusted enterprise information and initiate actions — all from a unified, intuitive interface.

Transform data into actionable intelligence

Snowflake Intelligence is a new agentic experience, accessible via a dedicated portal (ai.snowflake.com), built to help business users interact directly and securely with an organization's data. Teams can now use Snowflake Intelligence to:

Converse in natural language: Reason through questions and gain insights, just like with a trusted colleague.

Access all data: Securely connect to both structured data (tables and records) and unstructured data (documents, conversations and transcripts).

Generate accurate insights : With its built-in Deep Research Agent for Analytics, go beyond simple retrieval to analyze data, investigate complex business questions, uncover trends, and understand the "why" behind the "what."

Act instantly: Configure agents to perform tasks based on insights, such as sending notifications, updating records in other systems or triggering workflows.

A sales manager might ask, "What were my top product sales in the West region last quarter, and why did product X outperform product Y?" Snowflake Intelligence scans sales tables, pipeline notes and regional emails to deliver the answer and suggest next-step actions — all in one request, not a week of ad hoc analysis.

With Snowflake Cortex Knowledge Extensions (generally available soon) on Snowflake Marketplace, organizations gain a competitive advantage by easily contextualizing their proprietary data with up-to-date, relevant and trusted external sources such as Stack Overflow, The Associated Press, USA TODAY Network and more, enabling richer insights and more informed decision-making while maintaining enterprise-grade security and governance. Leveraging Cortex Knowledge Extensions in Snowflake Intelligence, customers can maximize the utility of, and their insights into, these data sources.