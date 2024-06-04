The AI Data Cloud is a single platform for processing and collaborating on data in a variety of formats, structures and storage locations, including data stored in open file and table formats. Iceberg tables (now generally available), when combined with the capabilities of the Snowflake platform, allow you to build various open architectures, including a data lakehouse and data mesh. And to provide further flexibility — including read and write interoperability from multiple engines with centralized access — Snowflake is open sourcing Polaris Catalog in the next 90 days. With Iceberg tables now generally available, you can now leverage many Snowflake features to power a variety of workloads, all on top of tables in the open Iceberg format. This includes pipelines and transformations with Snowpark, Streams, Tasks and Dynamic Tables (public preview soon); extending AI and ML to Iceberg with Snowflake Cortex AI; performing storage maintenance with capabilities like automatic clustering and compaction; as well as securely collaborating on live data shares.

If you are not already using Iceberg in your data lakes, Snowflake provides features to help you easily and cost-effectively onboard to Iceberg. Parquet Direct (private preview) allows you to use Iceberg without rewriting or duplicating Parquet files — even as new Parquet files arrive. If you are already using Delta Lake in your lakehouse, Delta Direct (private preview) allows you to continuously and cost-effectively access your Delta Lake tables as Iceberg tables for “bronze” and “silver” layers, without all of the requirements of Universal Format (UniForm).