Customers like Anvilogic are already using Snowflake Budgets to achieve their goals:

“Security teams use Anvilogic to analyze hundreds of terabytes of security data daily in Snowflake. Custom Budgets help us ensure that Data Cloud expenses are predictable, avoiding surprises while balancing cost and performance. All of which supports the shift from restrictive legacy pricing models to embracing consumption-based pricing for security operations.” —Serban Tanasa, Principal Engineer, Anvilogic

Based on the feedback we received during public preview, Budgets in GA will offer additional capabilities, as compared to our public preview release, including:

Removing account admin restrictions from Snowsight to manage budgets. Budgets will now be accessible to anyone with budget_admin or budget_viewer privileges. Learn more about what privilege you need.

Improved email notifications that detail the accounts that sent the notification, with the ability to log in to that account.

We are excited to see how customers use the new cost management features and look forward to bringing new capabilities to manage, control and optimize Snowflake spend for our customers.

To get started, watch this demo on Snowflake’s cost management and spend visibility, or dive into this video on how to understand, control and optimize spend in Snowflake more effectively.

For general best practices, check out the Definitive Guide to Managing Spend in Snowflake for a detailed overview of how to use the platform efficiently, consume sustainably and deliver maximum business value.