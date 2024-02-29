Did you know that approximately two thirds of Snowflake customers capture the latitude and longitude of some business entity or event in their account? While latitude and longitude columns can often be used by BI tools and Python libraries to plot points on a map, or shade common administrative boundaries such as states, provinces and countries, companies can do so much more with this valuable geospatial data to perform complex analyses.

While we covered Snowflake’s support for GEOGRAPHY and GEOMETRY data types in this blog series, and millions of queries run daily using these types, the reality is that there are still many who feel they need to be a geospatial expert to work with them. They need an easier access path to convert that latitude and longitude into something more powerful. To paraphrase that old song from the 1960s, “What the world needs now” … is a hexagon.

We hear you, world. Today, we’re announcing the general availability of H3 in Snowflake. Now you can take your latitude and longitude data (and your GEOGRAPHY if you have it) and unlock the power of H3. But what is H3, and why does the world need a hexagon?