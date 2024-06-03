Open source file and table formats have garnered much interest in the data industry because of their potential for interoperability — unlocking the ability for many technologies to safely operate over a single copy of data. Greater interoperability not only reduces the complexity and costs associated with using many tools and processing engines in parallel, but it would also reduce potential risks associated with vendor lock-in.

Despite rapid adoption of open file and table formats, many interdependent limitations exist between engines and catalogs, which create lock-in that diminishes the value of Iceberg’s open standards. This leaves data architects and engineers with the difficult task of navigating these constraints and making difficult trade-offs between complexity and lock-in. In an effort to improve interoperability, the Apache Iceberg community has developed an open standard of a REST protocol in the Iceberg project. The open API specification is a big step toward achieving interoperability, and the ecosystem could further benefit from open source catalog implementations to enable vendor-neutral storage.

Today, Snowflake is delighted to announce Polaris Catalog to provide enterprises and the Iceberg community with new levels of choice, flexibility and control over their data, with full enterprise security and Apache Iceberg interoperability with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Confluent, Dremio, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Salesforce and more. Polaris Catalog builds on standards created by the Iceberg community to address the challenges described above.

Instead of moving and copying data for different engines and catalogs, you can interoperate many engines on a single copy of data from one place.

You can host it in Snowflake managed infrastructure or your infrastructure of choice.

Polaris Catalog will be both open sourced in the next 90 days and available to run in public preview in Snowflake infrastructure soon. The remainder of this blog post provides more detail on functionality and hosting options.