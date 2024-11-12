Share fine-tuned LLMs

Snowflake now supports seamless sharing of fine-tuned LLMs and exploring of model weights with Secure Model Sharing (public preview). This makes it easier to collaborate on generative AI use cases and deploy models into production, as the recipient can see the fine-tuned model in their Snowflake Model Registry UI. Moreover, since no actual data is copied or transferred between accounts — only Snowflake’s services layer and metadata store are used — sharing models reduces the risk of data exposure.

Build more sophisticated data and AI products while remaining cost-effective

Innovative companies are bringing their latest technologies to Snowflake, offering cutting-edge products that don’t require moving data or carrying out complex orchestrations. Companies can share and monetize advanced AI and ML models and applications through Snowflake Native Apps, now fully integrated with Snowpark Container Services to support more use cases. And with the advanced cost-optimization tools available as part of the Snowflake secure sharing solution, customers can share data and collaborate across clouds without worrying about cross-cloud egress costs.

Snowflake Native App Framework integrates with Snowpark Container Services

Since its introduction in 2022, the Snowflake Native App Framework has provided a secure and cost-effective way to build, distribute and monetize data and AI products that seamlessly integrate with Snowflake, simplifying app development for hundreds of companies. Now, with Snowpark Container Services generally available and fully integrated into the Snowflake Native App Framework, you can create even more sophisticated apps and deploy them to customers on AWS (generally available) and Azure (public preview).

Snowpark Container Services (now generally available on Azure as well as AWS) gives developers the flexibility to easily and securely deploy complex functionality — from custom frontends and large-scale ML training and inference to open source and homegrown models — all securely within Snowflake (learn more in this blog post). By packaging and registering a container image and then creating a Snowflake Native App package with those container details, developers can:

Build robust products in any programming language

Flexibly use GPUs or high-memory CPUs, depending on their needs

Distribute apps seamlessly across clouds and regions

Remove the need to move data outside your security perimeter

Providers are building sophisticated apps in all sorts of interesting categories, so it’s highly likely that if you’re looking for a certain functionality, there’s an app for that in Snowflake Marketplace. For example, you can:

Perform complex data transformation with dbt

Add autonomous AI agents to your workforce with Genesis

Incorporate advanced graph analytics from RelationalAI

Leverage predictive AI from Kumo AI

Turn images and videos into visual intelligence with LandingAI

Build and monetize AI products

With the Snowflake Native App Framework, registered AI/ML models can now be packaged up, shared, and monetized. Using the Snowpark ML Modeling API, providers can create, train and log models in the Snowflake Model Registry, then export them into a Snowflake Native App package for listing.

This unlocks new revenue streams, allowing organizations to easily and securely capitalize on their model-development efforts and provide high-value AI and ML products on Snowflake Marketplace for others to use or buy. With more product options to choose from, consumers have a greater chance of finding the right solution for their needs.

Removing duplicative egress fees

To make cross-cloud collaboration more cost-effective, Snowflake is introducing the Egress Cost Optimizer (generally available soon), which essentially removes duplicative egress costs when sharing data or apps to multiple cloud regions. It helps providers gain control over data product delivery costs and unlock demand from other cloud regions.

With Egress Cost Optimizer, customers will pay egress fees only the first time data is shared to an account in a different cloud region. There are no incremental egress charges to share that same data to other accounts in that region or any other cloud regions, and no egress costs when using Snowflake Secure Data Sharing within the same cloud region.