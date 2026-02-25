Don’t Wait for Regulators. Embrace AI Governance for Your Customers.

Is the era of "moving fast and breaking things" in AI officially over? Definitely not: We’re still in a period of vast experimentation. Companies are examining their operations and workflows to see where AI can streamline processes, accelerate innovation and increase productivity.

However, you’d have to be living under the proverbial rock not to know the machinations of both sides of the regulatory debate. Especially in Europe, the EU AI Act establishes new guardrails or, as others see it, imposes a wall of red tape. The fear for many, however, is less the regulation itself and more the rapid timeline of its implementation. Yes, industry calls for a delay in the EU AI Act’s implementation have been strong, with stakeholders arguing that the original schedule didn’t give them enough time to comply. However, even these advocates of a reprieve do not deny the value of regulation.

A 2025 open letter signed by 40 European CEOs — across countries, industry and company sizes —called for “a more proportionate, innovation-friendly regulatory approach.” The request entailed a “stop the clock” measure to postpone implementation and a prioritization of “regulatory quality over speed.” The proposed efforts to streamline and simplify overlapping regulation “should benefit SMEs, startups, scale-ups and large established companies alike, who will all contribute to driving innovation if they can take advantage of clear and predictable rules.” These leaders recognize that rules can offer advantages, a sentiment shared by Snowflake customers for whom regulatory requirements have accelerated innovation.

Although the new timeline for implementation has yet to be published, with the EU missing a deadline for guidance earlier this month, there is no need to delay getting ready. The true driver of AI and data governance is already in place. Customers require it. Implementing data security and privacy controls and governing the use of AI are as much a matter of reputation as regulatory requirements. Violate those requirements and you risk customer trust, and potentially your entire business. That’s a lot bigger than a fine for regulatory noncompliance.